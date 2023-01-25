The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons can learn from NFC, AFC semifinalists

In the 386th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes special guest USA Today columnist Jarrett Bell to help preview the NFC and AFC Championship games. We also try to figure out what the Falcons can learn from the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Eagles. Bengals coach Zac Taylor discusses the play of nickel back Michael Hilton, who played at Ole Miss and Sandy Creek High, and former Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst.