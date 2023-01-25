The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons can learn from NFC, AFC semifinalists

In the 386th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes special guest USA Today columnist Jarrett Bell to help preview the NFC and AFC Championship games. We also try to figure out what the Falcons can learn from the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Eagles. Bengals coach Zac Taylor discusses the play of nickel back Michael Hilton, who played at Ole Miss and Sandy Creek High, and former Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst.
(Bell, who has covered the NFL since 1981, was selected as the 54th Bill Nunn Memorial Award honoree by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2022. The Nunn Award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.)
