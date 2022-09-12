The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons blow a double-digit lead vs. Saints

In the 396th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons imploded in a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints to start the post-Matt Ryan era in losing fashion. Marcus Mariota had a key fumble and bobbled snap in his debut. The Falcons showed that they can move the ball but struggled in the red zone. Also, the defense had four sacks but couldn’t get to the quarterback when they needed it most.