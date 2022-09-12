ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons blow a double-digit lead vs. Saints

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo discusses his potential game-winning field-goal try Sunday against the Saints.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

In the 396th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons imploded in a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints to start the post-Matt Ryan era in losing fashion. Marcus Mariota had a key fumble and bobbled snap in his debut. The Falcons showed that they can move the ball but struggled in the red zone. Also, the defense had four sacks but couldn’t get to the quarterback when they needed it most.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 6h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
8h ago
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
7h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
7h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
7h ago
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan runs for yardage as he is pursued by Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the second half Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Matt Ryan leads 17-point comeback as Colts tie in his debut
10h ago
The Latest
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
7h ago
What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
7h ago
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘We allowed them, as an offense, to stick around’
8h ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
14h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
20h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top