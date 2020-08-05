X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons are facing salary cap blues in 2021

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley wears a protective face covering between drills during a strength and conditioning NFL football workout Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley wears a protective face covering between drills during a strength and conditioning NFL football workout Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 203rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we discuss how the 2021 salary cap adjustments will hurt the Falcons. The projected $210 million cap has been negotiated to have a $175 million floor because of the loss of revenue from 2020. Also, Todd Gurley and A.J. Terrell stop by to discuss testing and football issues.

