The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons are facing salary cap blues in 2021

In the 203rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we discuss how the 2021 salary cap adjustments will hurt the Falcons. The projected $210 million cap has been negotiated to have a $175 million floor because of the loss of revenue from 2020. Also, Todd Gurley and A.J. Terrell stop by to discuss testing and football issues.
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com