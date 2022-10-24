The Bow Tie Chronicles: Depleted secondary no match for Burrow

In the 362nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how the Falcons’ depleted secondary was no match for Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and his fleet of wide receivers. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, tight end Kyle Pitts, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, linebacker Rashaan Evans, safety Richie Grant, cornerback Cornell Armstrong and linebacker Mykal Walker stop by to help us break down the game and we also take your mailbag questions.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest