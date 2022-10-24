ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Depleted secondary no match for Burrow

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

In the 362nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how the Falcons’ depleted secondary was no match for Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and his fleet of wide receivers. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, tight end Kyle Pitts, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, linebacker Rashaan Evans, safety Richie Grant, cornerback Cornell Armstrong and linebacker Mykal Walker stop by to help us break down the game and we also take your mailbag questions.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

