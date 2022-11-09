ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons coordinators address issues before rematch with Panthers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the 367th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter welcomes the Falcons coordinators -- Dean Pees, Dave Ragone and Marquice Williams -- to discuss their units heading into the game against the Carolina Panthers at Thursday night (8:15 p.m.) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. We discuss the defense’s third-down issues, the offense’s passing attack and weather issues that may come up for the special-teams units in the Queen City.

