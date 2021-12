In the 302nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how the Falcons can pull off a major upset. The Bucs are heavily favored to win the rematch, and the Falcons are trying to legitimately get into the NFC playoff race by climbing back to the .500 mark. We hear from Bucs coach Bruce Arians about their injuries and the play of running back Leonard Fournette.