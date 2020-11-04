X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Broncos have some firepower

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) chases down Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 227th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Denver Broncos, who play the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This game was originally scheduled to be played in London. Broncos coach Vic Fangio discusses the play of quarterback Drew Lock and rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Falcons' Next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

