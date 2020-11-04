The Bow Tie Chronicles: Broncos have some firepower

In the 227th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Denver Broncos, who play the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This game was originally scheduled to be played in London. Broncos coach Vic Fangio discusses the play of quarterback Drew Lock and rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.