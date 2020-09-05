The Bow Tie Chronicles: Breaking down the Falcons’ 53 man roster

In the 208th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, we break down the Falcons’ 53-man roster. The Falcons replaced 19 players (35.9 percent) from the 53-man roster that ended last season at Tampa Bay. Five starters -- left guard Wes Schweitzer, tight end Austin Hooper, defensive end Vic Beasley and linebacker D’Vondre Campbell -- were replaced, and the replacements look like upgrades in four of the five spots.