The Bow Tie Chronicles. Brady, Bucs are headed to the playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gets past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown for a 31-27 lead in the final minutes of a come from behind victory on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gets past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown for a 31-27 lead in the final minutes of a come from behind victory on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 242nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses how Tom Brady has lifted the Bucs from the bottom of the NFC South to making the playoffs. Also, Falcons safety Keanu Neal stops by to help preview the game.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

