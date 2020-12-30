The Bow Tie Chronicles. Brady, Bucs are headed to the playoffs

In the 242nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses how Tom Brady has lifted the Bucs from the bottom of the NFC South to making the playoffs. Also, Falcons safety Keanu Neal stops by to help preview the game.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
