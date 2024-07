In the 470th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the show to discuss the sold-out season tickets, how the team plans to move forward after the tampering case and the franchise’s QB succession plan that included the drafting of Michael Penix Jr.

Also, coach Raheem Morris and assistant general manager Kyle Smith drop by to give updates on training camp.