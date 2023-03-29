X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Arthur Blank, Arthur Smith explain the Lamar Jackson, Desmond Ridder decisions

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

PHOENIX -- In the 393rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the team’s quarterback situation with owner Arthur Blank and coach Arthur Smith.

The hierarchy met to discuss Jackson, but elected not to tie up 25% of their salary cap in one player.

Also, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Chiefs coach Andy Reid share their thoughts on Falcons QB Desmond Ridder and how to develop young quarterbacks.

