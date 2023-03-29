The Bow Tie Chronicles: Arthur Blank, Arthur Smith explain the Lamar Jackson, Desmond Ridder decisions

PHOENIX -- In the 393rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the team’s quarterback situation with owner Arthur Blank and coach Arthur Smith.
The hierarchy met to discuss Jackson, but elected not to tie up 25% of their salary cap in one player.
Also, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Chiefs coach Andy Reid share their thoughts on Falcons QB Desmond Ridder and how to develop young quarterbacks.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest