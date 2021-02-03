The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at the Chiefs’ high-powered offense

In the 248th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered Super Bowl LV offense with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver — and Georgia native — Tyreek Hill. Also, we address some of the Falcons’ moves in the front office and congratulate Louisville wide receiver Dre Fitzpatrick for winning the offensive player of the game award at the Senior Bowl.