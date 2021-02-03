X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at the Chiefs’ high-powered offense

Credit: AJC

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses how offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has helped him read defenses and on being ready for the Bucs.

Credit: AJC

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 248th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered Super Bowl LV offense with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver — and Georgia native — Tyreek Hill. Also, we address some of the Falcons’ moves in the front office and congratulate Louisville wide receiver Dre Fitzpatrick for winning the offensive player of the game award at the Senior Bowl.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Our journalists are committed to pursuing the facts.Thank you for subscribing toThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.