The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at the Chargers and Damiere Byrd’s NFL journey

In the 365th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3), who are set to play the Falcons (4-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He also chats with Falcons veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who is providing the team a deep threat in the passing attack. We also hear from Falcons coach Arthur Smith, running back Caleb Huntley and cornerback Isaiah Oliver.