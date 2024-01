In the 449th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Rams general manager Les Snead to the show to discuss new Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

We also break down Morris’ 21-38 record and discuss his coordinators: Zac Robinson (offense), Jimmy Lake (defense) and Marquice Williams (special teams).