The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at Matt Ryan’s move, OTAs and flex scheduling

In the 402nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to the show to discuss his recent move to CBS Sports, where he will work in a variety of capacities on several of their platforms. Also, we discuss OTAs, flex scheduling, the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellowships and the signing of wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.