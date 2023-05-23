BreakingNews
Cops: 1 in custody, 1 hiding as burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at Matt Ryan’s move, OTAs and flex scheduling

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

In the 402nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to the show to discuss his recent move to CBS Sports, where he will work in a variety of capacities on several of their platforms. Also, we discuss OTAs, flex scheduling, the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellowships and the signing of wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

