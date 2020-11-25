The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Las Vegas Raiders

In the 232nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the coming opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4). Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris and Raiders coach Jon Gruden drop by to help us prepare for the game. The Falcons have won the past four meetings between the two teams, while the series is tied 7-7.