The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Las Vegas Raiders

In the 232nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the coming opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4). Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris and Raiders coach Jon Gruden drop by to help us prepare for the game. The Falcons have won the past four meetings between the two teams, while the series is tied 7-7.
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution