The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Las Vegas Raiders

With the win over the Raiders, the Ryan-lead Falcons have surpassed last season's wins total by one at the halfway mark.
Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 8 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 232nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the coming opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4). Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris and Raiders coach Jon Gruden drop by to help us prepare for the game. The Falcons have won the past four meetings between the two teams, while the series is tied 7-7.

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

