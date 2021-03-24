The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at Matt Ryan’s restructured contract

In the 255th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) takes a closer look at Matt Ryan’s restructured contract which was completed officially on March 15, 2021. It was the fourth restructure since he signed it in May 2018. Also, we hear from Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari and the evaluations from Georgia coach Kirby Smith and the Falcons. NFL offensive line expert Paul Alexander discusses former Georgia guard Ben Cleveland’s NFL prospects. He’s been working out with Clint Boling in Atlanta.