The Bow Tie Chronicles: 5 things we learned from Falcons’ rookie minicamp

In the 401st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the five things we learned from the Falcons’ rookie minicamp with the help of several special guests, including coach Arthur Smith, running back Bijan Robinson, guard Matthew Bergeron and defensive end Zach Harrison. We also discuss Matt Ryan going to CBS, Roddy White going into the Alabama Hall of Fame, the retirement of Phil Emery and the 2023 schedule.