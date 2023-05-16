X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: 5 things we learned from Falcons’ rookie minicamp

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the 401st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the five things we learned from the Falcons’ rookie minicamp with the help of several special guests, including coach Arthur Smith, running back Bijan Robinson, guard Matthew Bergeron and defensive end Zach Harrison. We also discuss Matt Ryan going to CBS, Roddy White going into the Alabama Hall of Fame, the retirement of Phil Emery and the 2023 schedule.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Keep your hands up!’: Police release footage of Midtown shooting suspect’s arrest57m ago

‘The child was being starved to death’: Griffin couple arrested in abuse case
32m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Rapper Rick Ross’ annual car show in peril after Fayette zoning board decision
51m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Beltline data center tax break plan stokes old battle over incentives
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Beltline data center tax break plan stokes old battle over incentives
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Falcons sign third-round draft pick Zach Harrison
2h ago
Falcons’ updated depth chart after rookie minicamp moves
Falcons sign tryout linebacker Andre Smith
Featured

Credit: Gus Kaufman Jr.

How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
5h ago
What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top