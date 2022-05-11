BreakingNews
Rapper Gunna now in Fulton jail on racketeering charge
ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles - 5 things to watch at Falcons’ rookie minicamp

Falcons first-round NFL draft pick Drake London (center), a wide receiver from USC, holds his jersey with general manager Terry Fontenot, (left) and coach Arthur Smith at the team's practice facility April 29 in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

caption arrowCaption
Falcons first-round NFL draft pick Drake London (center), a wide receiver from USC, holds his jersey with general manager Terry Fontenot, (left) and coach Arthur Smith at the team's practice facility April 29 in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 16 minutes ago

In the 332nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, podcast host D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down the five things to watch at the Falcons’ rookie minicamp, which is set for Friday through Sunday. Falcons wide receiver Drake London, coach Arthur Smith and former Cedar Grove High coach Jimmy Smith stop by. The Falcons will ease London in to the action. Smith, who’s currently the running backs coach at Arkansas, discusses his former pupils Justin Shaffer and DeAngelo Malone, who were both drafted by the Falcons this year.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons shift offseason focus to rookie minicamp
Bios of the Falcons’ undrafted rookie free agents
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at Falcons QB Desmond Ridder
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top