The Bow Tie Chronicles - 5 things to watch at Falcons’ rookie minicamp

In the 332nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, podcast host D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down the five things to watch at the Falcons’ rookie minicamp, which is set for Friday through Sunday. Falcons wide receiver Drake London, coach Arthur Smith and former Cedar Grove High coach Jimmy Smith stop by. The Falcons will ease London in to the action. Smith, who’s currently the running backs coach at Arkansas, discusses his former pupils Justin Shaffer and DeAngelo Malone, who were both drafted by the Falcons this year.