The Bow Tie Chronicle: Chargers’ Justin Herbert looks special

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Credit: Kelvin Kuo

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 236th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution takes a look at the Los Angeles Chargers, who appear to have their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert. However, in the fourth year under Anthony Lynn they have fallen on hard times. They were 12-4 and went to the playoffs in 2018, but have gone 8-20 since while suffering a rash of key injuries and absolutely abysmal play special teams.

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Jan. 3

