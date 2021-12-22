Hamburger icon
Website: Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson among best veteran bargains in NFL

Chicago Bears' David Montgomery runs past Green Bay Packers' De'Vondre Campbell during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery runs past Green Bay Packers' De'Vondre Campbell during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson are considered among the best veteran bargains in the NFL, according to The33rdTeam.com.

Campbell, who played for the Falcons from 2016-19, has helped to stabilize Green Bay’s shaky defense. He played and started all 16 games with the Cardinals in 2020.

Campbell is making $2 million, which ranks 55th among inside linebackers. He’s considered the best value in the league.

Patterson is making $3 million this season with the Falcons, which ranks 77th among running backs and wide receivers.

The Falcons invested solid money in him coming off consecutive Pro Bowl seasons at kick returner, including one All-Pro selection, but they had more planned for him,” wrote Kevin Ivers of The33dTeam.com. “Nobody saw this coming from a player who hadn’t exceeded 500 scrimmage yards since 2014 or 650 scrimmage yards ever, but Patterson is already above 1,000 scrimmage yards with career highs in rushing and receiving yards and touchdowns.”

The Falcons likely will be value shopping again for 2022 because of their salary-cap situation and will need to find more veteran bargains such as Patterson.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, middle right, is tackled at the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens, middle, and middle linebacker Fred Warner, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, middle right, is tackled at the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens, middle, and middle linebacker Fred Warner, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, middle right, is tackled at the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens, middle, and middle linebacker Fred Warner, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

