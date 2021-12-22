Website: Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson among best veteran bargains in NFL

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson are considered among the best veteran bargains in the NFL, according to The33rdTeam.com.
Campbell, who played for the Falcons from 2016-19, has helped to stabilize Green Bay’s shaky defense. He played and started all 16 games with the Cardinals in 2020.
Campbell is making $2 million, which ranks 55th among inside linebackers. He’s considered the best value in the league.
Patterson is making $3 million this season with the Falcons, which ranks 77th among running backs and wide receivers.
“The Falcons invested solid money in him coming off consecutive Pro Bowl seasons at kick returner, including one All-Pro selection, but they had more planned for him,” wrote Kevin Ivers of The33dTeam.com. “Nobody saw this coming from a player who hadn’t exceeded 500 scrimmage yards since 2014 or 650 scrimmage yards ever, but Patterson is already above 1,000 scrimmage yards with career highs in rushing and receiving yards and touchdowns.”
The Falcons likely will be value shopping again for 2022 because of their salary-cap situation and will need to find more veteran bargains such as Patterson.
Credit: Tony Avelar
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
About the Author