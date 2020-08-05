Terrell’s brand of loyalty fits in well with Falcons

Terrell’s show of loyalty, along with his football skills, impressed the Falcons, who stress a family structure within the locker room.

“Just staying there and holding the team down and showing that I’m staying down with the team,” Terrell said. “It meant a lot to the guys, and it meant a lot to me. I never even thought about leaving.”

Without key players, the Lions rallied together and had a strong campaign, which included a playoff win over Lowndes, before Terrell went to Clemson.

“We made it far in the season,” Terrell said. “We made it to the playoffs. We had a great season that year. Everything fell in place. We were really good.”

Terrell went to have a stellar career at Clemson and helped the Tigers post a 29-1 record over three seasons. He finished with 107 career tackles, 20 pass breakups, six interceptions and forced two fumbles over 1,827 snaps in 44 games (30 starts).

After starting left cornerback Desmond Trufant was released, the Falcons drafted Terrell with the 16th overall pick in the draft.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the team held a virtual offseason. Terrell, who signed his four-year $14.3 million contract on July 20, was on hand for the first two days of the strength-and-conditioning program Monday and Tuesday.

So far, Terrell feels that he’s fitting in well with the team.

“I’m just going to come in and learn the cornerback position, all of the other positions and just make myself play faster,” Terrell said. “Just going in daily and working. Just working every day and not making the same mistake from the day before. Just limiting the amount of errors, just getting better and don’t repeat the same mistakes.”

Terrell passed his three COVID-19 tests and is getting used to wearing his mask.

“Everything has been good, just trusting the process with the virus,” Terrell said. “Wearing our masks when we need to, when we are around each others keeping our distance. Just doing all of the five things right so that we can get on the field and everybody can be corona-free.”

Over the offseason, Terrell did work out with some of new teammates.

“It wasn’t (anything) mandatory,” Terrell said. “It was just something that we were doing, some of the guys. For me, it was more so just getting the playbook down. Throughout the virus, we just been having to get it virtually with our coaches. Since I was already in Atlanta, it was easy for me to get on the field with the guys and do the calls and actually do it in person.”

That work has helped Terrell early in the training camp as he tries to blend in with the veterans.

“We are just one tight-knit group,” Terrell said. “We just all communicate well. We are just getting the calls and everything down.”

Things are going to start picking up after Aug. 16. The Falcons signed veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard and have dependable veteran Blidi Wreh-Wilson if Terrell can’t get ready to start without any exhibition games. Also, Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver are in the mix for starting spots.

“The No. 1 goal going into this camp is definitely earning my keep, earning the respect of my teammates, competing every day and making my presence felt,” Terrell said.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and secondary/defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. have been coaching Terrell virtually. Now, he’s getting some face-to-face instruction in walk-throughs.

“A lot of directing,” Terrell said. “Just telling me the ends and outs of the defense, as a person as well.”

Their messages have been received.

“Just coming and making an impact on the team, being consistent and being a leader, a young leader,” Terrell said. “Also, taking over, not completely taking over the defensive locker room, but also just having a good word and a lot of respect for my teammates.”

