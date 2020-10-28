X

Teams inquiring about trading for Falcons’ Takk McKinley

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley takes the field and a football during an NFL training camp football practice Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Teams have called the Falcons about trading for defensive end Takk McKinley, who’s been battling a groin injury since the second game of the season, but there has not been any follow-up, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The Falcons (1-6) are set to play the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

McKinley, who has not practiced this week, started Sunday against the Lions, but played only five snaps in the previous four games after he was injured against Dallas on Sept. 20.

“I have no idea,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said when asked if he expected to have McKinley on the team after Tuesday, the NFL’s trading deadline. “They shot the same information to me as I was coming off the field.”

McKinley played 23 of 62 defensive snaps (37%) against the Lions and had only one tackle.

McKinley was drafted in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 draft. He has finished with six sacks in 2017, seven in 2018 and 3.5 last season. He has one sack this season.

McKinley, who played at UCLA, had his $10.3 million fifth-year option turned down by the club this offseason and was looking to have a big season going into free agency.

