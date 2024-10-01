Tampa Bay is going for a four-peat in the NFC South

“There was a time there where there wasn’t a repeat division champion for a while there,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “It kind of bounced all around. One year (2010), when I was a head coach in Tampa, I believe we were 10-6. I believe somebody was 11-5 (and) somebody was 12-4. We didn’t make the playoffs.” (New Orleans was 11-5 and the Falcons were 13-3.)

The Falcons are coming off a 26-24 victory over the Saints.

“I think it’s just a love-hate relationship in the South,” Morris said. “It’s always going to be that way. I’m sure every division feels that way, but I’ve had more time in the South than most, being on two different teams at two different occasions. It is a lot of fun to play in this division.”

The Bucs are coming off a 33-16 win over Eagles.

The Bucs opened the season with 37-20 win over the Commanders and then came a 20-16 win at Detroit. The Bucs then were upset by the Broncos 26-7 before they rebounded against the Eagles.

The Bucs are riding the hot hand of quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s completed 91 of 129 passes (70.5%) for 984 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a passer rating of 106.8.

“Baker is having a great year,” Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “Starting off strong for them. He has always been a super-talented guy.”

Morris was with the Rams when they signed Mayfield in 2022 after things soured for him in Cleveland.

“I’ve got so much respect for Baker from when we got him in L.A., and he got a chance to come out there and really revitalize what he had lost a little bit,” Morris said. “We got to see the energy and the passion that he plays with.”

The former No. 1 overall draft pick fell on hard times in Cleveland and bounced around the league – Los Angeles and Carolina in 2022 – before landing in Tampa Bay, where he salvaged his career last season.

“I think Baker’s going to do whatever it takes to try to win that football game,” Morris said. “Right now, he’s found a nice formula, getting the ball out of his hands, keeping the completions up.”

Mayfield’s main weapon is wide receiver Mike Evans, followed by slot receiver Chris Godwin. Evans has 18 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Godwin has 27 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

“(They’ve) got some really good wideouts that he can get the ball to that can catch and run, and that’s just a little bit – also, some backs out there,” Morris said. “So, if you can find a way to take away some of those things and kind of force some of the bad issues or the bad habits that you can possibly have, I think that’s what you want to do and defend Baker.”

Rookie running back Bucky Irving is the leading rusher. He has 35 carries for 203 yards (5.8 per carry) and a touchdown. Rachaad White has 41 carries for 115 yards (2.8 per carry) and no touchdowns.

“I thought (Irving) popped off the tape,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. “He does their RPO (run-pass options) and orbit motions.”

The Falcons have had trouble stopping the run as they have given up 145.5 yards per game, which is tied for 25th in the NFL.

“They’re looking at us like we don’t stop the run as well either,” Morris said. “So, they have a chance to go out there and run the football. We’ve got to go out there and stop it to make them pass it.”

The Bucs’ defense is anchored up front by defensive tackle Vita Vea. Linebacker Lavonte David, who’s in his 13th season in the league, remains the leader of the defense, which has gained some younger talents like outside linebacker YaYa Diaby, who played at North Clayton High and Louisville.

David led the Bucs with 13 tackles Sunday against the Eagles.

“Lavonte David is one of the players that’s just playing forever and playing at a very high level,” Morris said. “Vita Vea, when you talk about him coming back, definitely is a huge impact for those guys with what he’s able to do.”

In addition to Diaby, Morris discussed defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and cornerback Zyon McCollum.

“That defense is kind of, like, reforming itself and really playing close to the standard that probably (Bucs coach) Todd (Bowles) wants them to play,” Morris said. “They’re getting better, too. So, they’re fun to watch. Always have been. Always studied from Todd.”