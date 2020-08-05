Takk McKinley is back on social media with a message for the ‘doubters’

The Falcons’ colorful defensive end Takk McKinley is back on social media.
After it became public that the team was declining to pick up his $10.3 million fifth-year option, McKinley’s social-media accounts went dark after a post in April.
He returned to Instagram under the name “uclaboundtakk.” He recently wrote, “They don’t believe in you. #contractyear #5thyeardeclined #adidasdeclined.”
Apparently, he had a shoe or marketing deal with Adidas.
On July 26, he wrote, “Doubters is what fuel me the most. I never trained so hard in my life and I PROMISE it will all pay off.”
He went on to write that he was 277 pounds May 4 and was down to 255 by July 26.
McKinley, who was drafted in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft, also pronounced his surgically repaired shoulder is well. He has had three shoulder surgeries since he was drafted.
“And thanks to my favorite person ever @lauramscott for rehabbing my shoulder everyday in the morning so I’ll never have a shoulder injury again. #contract year.”
McKinley has played in 45 games and made 21 starts. He had six sacks as a rookie, followed by seven in 2018 and only 3.5 last season.
McKinley become a social-media darling after going on stage with a oversized photo of his grandmother who raised him. He promised to make her proud.
