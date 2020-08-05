Takk McKinley is back on social media with a message for the ‘doubters’

He went on to write that he was 277 pounds May 4 and was down to 255 by July 26.

McKinley, who was drafted in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft, also pronounced his surgically repaired shoulder is well. He has had three shoulder surgeries since he was drafted.

“And thanks to my favorite person ever @lauramscott for rehabbing my shoulder everyday in the morning so I’ll never have a shoulder injury again. #contract year.”

McKinley has played in 45 games and made 21 starts. He had six sacks as a rookie, followed by seven in 2018 and only 3.5 last season.

McKinley become a social-media darling after going on stage with a oversized photo of his grandmother who raised him. He promised to make her proud.

