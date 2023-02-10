X
Dark Mode Toggle

Super Bowl stat corner: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is nearly unstoppable

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

PHOENIX — Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has been selected for the past eight Pro Bowls and has been named All-Pro four times.

Including the two playoff games this year, Kelce has been targeted 177 times and caught 131 passes for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns heading into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

ExploreAJC coverage of the Falcons

His brother, Jason Kelce, plays center for the Eagles and their mother, Donna, has turned into an internet sensation with her cookies she delivered to both of sons Monday during “Super Bowl Opening Night.”

“It’s just another backyard brawl for me and my brother,” Travis Kelce said. “Fortunately for me, I don’t have to go up against him this time. I can just watch when my guys like Chris Jones and all of the (defensive) tackles go against him.”

Kelce played in college at Cincinnati. The Chiefs selected him in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2013 draft.

“Coach (Andy) Reid called me, and I’m thinking it’s St. Louis,” Kelce said. “I didn’t want to answer the call because St. Louis wasn’t doing too hot back then. Once I knew it was coach Reid, he just asked me, ‘Are you going to screw this up. I need a mature guy. I don’t need a guy who’s going to come in and be silly and not be focused on the task at hand.’”

Kelce was true to his word. Reid, who started in the NFL as a tight ends coach in 1992 on Mike Holmgren’s staff in Green Bay, knows how to get Kelce open.

“What that did is showed me the type of guy that coach Reid is,” Kelce said. “The fact that he’s very family-oriented. The fact that he brings more than just football into this thing. That’s the kind of player that I am. I bring more than just my professionalism into the building. I bring a whole lot of love to the guys that I do it with.”

If Kelce did have to battle his brother, the Chiefs would be in trouble.

“Don’t get me wrong, he won the majority of the battles,” Kelce said. “But I was getting my fair share of dubs (wins). So, I couldn’t tell you the very first time. But it definitely happened more often than he’ll admit, for sure.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Trades make Hawks better but still not good enough to beat East’s best16h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of trade deadline
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, success of the Tech Way collective ‘imperative’

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Pitch clock highlights new rules Braves will adjust to during spring training
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Pitch clock highlights new rules Braves will adjust to during spring training
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

These Braves will compete in the World Baseball Classic
13h ago
The Latest

The AJC at Super Bowl 57
28m ago
Super Bowl hot seat: Chiefs linebackers on the spot vs. Jalen Hurts
1h ago
Super Bowl X-factor: Can Eagles’ pass rush rattle Patrick Mahomes?
2h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
15h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top