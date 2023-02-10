Super Bowl stat corner: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is nearly unstoppable

“Coach (Andy) Reid called me, and I’m thinking it’s St. Louis,” Kelce said. “I didn’t want to answer the call because St. Louis wasn’t doing too hot back then. Once I knew it was coach Reid, he just asked me, ‘Are you going to screw this up. I need a mature guy. I don’t need a guy who’s going to come in and be silly and not be focused on the task at hand.’”

Kelce was true to his word. Reid, who started in the NFL as a tight ends coach in 1992 on Mike Holmgren’s staff in Green Bay, knows how to get Kelce open.

“What that did is showed me the type of guy that coach Reid is,” Kelce said. “The fact that he’s very family-oriented. The fact that he brings more than just football into this thing. That’s the kind of player that I am. I bring more than just my professionalism into the building. I bring a whole lot of love to the guys that I do it with.”

If Kelce did have to battle his brother, the Chiefs would be in trouble.

“Don’t get me wrong, he won the majority of the battles,” Kelce said. “But I was getting my fair share of dubs (wins). So, I couldn’t tell you the very first time. But it definitely happened more often than he’ll admit, for sure.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles