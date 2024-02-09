Super Bowl hot seat: 49ers must stop the Chiefs’ run game

The linebackers will need some help from the defensive tackles.

“What has to happy for me in this one, is (Javon) Kinlaw, (Arik) Armstead, those (guys) in the middle, they have to make it messy,” Davis said. “Because if you don’t, and I love Warner and Greenlaw. If you’re meeting them at 3 or 4 yards, that’s a 4-yard gain right there. Even if you stuff him in the hole, that’s second-and-6.”

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has rushed 64 times for 254 yards (4.0 per carry) and three touchdowns in three playoff games. He’s been running with authority.

“How many times is he going to get stuffed in the hole?” Davis queried. “I don’t care how good you are. He doesn’t get stuffed in the hole. Those guys have got to make it muddy inside.”

Also, safety Justin Reid can be used in the run game for the 49ers.

“Where is Justin Reid at during this ballgame and how big of an impact can he have,” Davis said. “Because he’ll play down in the box. He will play back in the post, and he got his first career sack in the playoffs (against the Lions). Can he make a play like that? He’s going to have to help out with (tight end George) Kittle. He’s going to have to do a lot of things.”

