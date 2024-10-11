Stopping Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard a big challenge for Falcons on Sunday

“The first thing is that they’ve ran the ball really well,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. “We haven’t stopped the run. We are not the best at it right now.”

The Falcons have not held an opponent under 100 yards rushing this season. They are giving up 148.4 yards per game, which ranks 29th of 32 teams in the league.

“I think that we are more than capable of being a really good run-stopping defense,” Bates said. “But we haven’t shown that on tape yet. This is another great week for us to put it on film.”

In addition to Hubbard, the Panthers have running back Miles Sanders, who has rushed 27 times for 97 yards and a touchdown.

“This team is heavy, heavy run,” Bates said. “Then, you’ll get some (bootleg runs). Then you’ll get some shots as well to (wide receiver) Diontae Johnson.”

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is aware of the rushing-attack threat.

“I always thought Hubbard was a great back,” Jarrett said of the former Oklahoma State standout. “He does a really good job of hitting the holes without guessing. He can do a good job of manipulating the guys who are reading the gaps. He’s a very decisive back.”

While the Falcons don’t expect quarterback Andy Dalton to run much, they have identified who’s the Panthers’ No. 1 threat.

“It’s another week that presents its own challenges,” Bates said. “But we’ve got to stop (Hubbard). That’s the end goal.”