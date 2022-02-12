Super Bowl stat corner: Joe Burrow shakes off the sacks, throws dimes

Mixon remembers Burrow’s transition to the NFL.

“The first day he took the huddle with us in 2020, we just knew he had to be something special to be the leader,” Mixon said. “This year as compared to last year, just night and day. Very excited. His career took off. He’s thriving under bright lights.

“You know he’s going to be one of these great quarterbacks, especially young quarterbacks in the league, for a special period of time, hopefully 15-plus years.”

In addition to remaining cool and calm under pressure, Burrow is winning off the field.

“I think if you look up ‘cool’ in the dictionary, there’s a picture of him in some (designer) shades,” Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham said. “This guy is smooth.”

They met during LSU’s championship run in 2019.

“You can’t help but like this guy,” said Beckham, a former LSU player. “He’s going to be one of the greats, I feel like. I truly believe that.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles