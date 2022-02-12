Super Bowl stat corner: Joe Burrow shakes off the sacks, throws dimes

LOS ANGELES – Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is having a fine second season in the NFL.
While leading the Bengals to the AFC North title, Burrow completed 366 of 520 passes (70.4%) for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. He tossed 14 interceptions, but was sacked a league-leading 51 times for minus-370 yards.
In the playoffs, he’s completed 75 of 109 passes (68.8%) for 842 yards and four touchdowns. He’s tossed four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a playoff passer rating of 96.2 and has been sacked 12 times.
When they keep him upright, the Bengals are 8-1 when Burrow has a passer rating of 110 or more.
“Big impact coming in,” Bengals running back Joe Mixon said. “He got hurt last year, but even last year, he was a warrior. He fought through a lot of things.”
Mixon remembers Burrow’s transition to the NFL.
“The first day he took the huddle with us in 2020, we just knew he had to be something special to be the leader,” Mixon said. “This year as compared to last year, just night and day. Very excited. His career took off. He’s thriving under bright lights.
“You know he’s going to be one of these great quarterbacks, especially young quarterbacks in the league, for a special period of time, hopefully 15-plus years.”
In addition to remaining cool and calm under pressure, Burrow is winning off the field.
“I think if you look up ‘cool’ in the dictionary, there’s a picture of him in some (designer) shades,” Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham said. “This guy is smooth.”
They met during LSU’s championship run in 2019.
“You can’t help but like this guy,” said Beckham, a former LSU player. “He’s going to be one of the greats, I feel like. I truly believe that.”
