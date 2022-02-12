Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Super Bowl stat corner: Joe Burrow shakes off the sacks, throws dimes

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow watches during practice Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow watches during practice Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES – Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is having a fine second season in the NFL.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Super Bowl

While leading the Bengals to the AFC North title, Burrow completed 366 of 520 passes (70.4%) for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. He tossed 14 interceptions, but was sacked a league-leading 51 times for minus-370 yards.

In the playoffs, he’s completed 75 of 109 passes (68.8%) for 842 yards and four touchdowns. He’s tossed four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a playoff passer rating of 96.2 and has been sacked 12 times.

When they keep him upright, the Bengals are 8-1 when Burrow has a passer rating of 110 or more.

“Big impact coming in,” Bengals running back Joe Mixon said. “He got hurt last year, but even last year, he was a warrior. He fought through a lot of things.”

Mixon remembers Burrow’s transition to the NFL.

“The first day he took the huddle with us in 2020, we just knew he had to be something special to be the leader,” Mixon said. “This year as compared to last year, just night and day. Very excited. His career took off. He’s thriving under bright lights.

“You know he’s going to be one of these great quarterbacks, especially young quarterbacks in the league, for a special period of time, hopefully 15-plus years.”

The AJC at Super Bowl 56

» Ex-Georgia Bulldog Matthew Stafford looks for Hollywood ending in Super Bowl

» Michael Cunningham’s Super Bowl winner is ...

» Rushing attacks could take over in Super Bowl LVI

» 10 former Georgia high school players in Super Bowl

» Ricardo Allen uses Falcons’ Super Bowl flop to inspire Bengals

» Rams’ Brandon Powell launched his own cryptocurrency

» LSU products Odell Beckham, Ja’Marr Chase ready for Super Bowl stage

» Rams’ Cooper Kupp is nearly unstoppable

» Ex-Falcon Ricardo Allen only Bengal with Super Bowl experience

» Joe Burrow: From Buckeyes backup to Bengals magic man

» Rams’ Matthew Stafford ready for his first Super Bowl

» What Falcons can learn from Bengals’ rapid rebuild

» Rams’ Sean McVay heads up Georgia’s Super Bowl contingent

» Bengals looking to make their own playoff history

» All-Star Rams have their eyes on the Lombardi Trophy

» Bengals’ Joe Burrow built for the Super Bowl stage

» Bengals’ Uzomah: ‘I’m not missing the biggest game of my life’

» The Bow Tie Chronicles

» Matthew Stafford, by the numbers

» Joe Burrow, by the numbers

» Complete coverage from the Super Bowl

In addition to remaining cool and calm under pressure, Burrow is winning off the field.

“I think if you look up ‘cool’ in the dictionary, there’s a picture of him in some (designer) shades,” Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham said. “This guy is smooth.”

They met during LSU’s championship run in 2019.

“You can’t help but like this guy,” said Beckham, a former LSU player. “He’s going to be one of the greats, I feel like. I truly believe that.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Super Bowl key matchups: Rams vs. Bengals
34m ago
Thomas Brown part of the Georgia flavor in Super Bowl LVI
1h ago
Super Bowl 56: Pool report on Bengals’ practice
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top