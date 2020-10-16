Stat corner: Where is Matty Ice?

Overall, Ryan hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in 11 quarters, since a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst in the first quarter against the Bears on Sept. 27.

Not since Ryan’s rookie season has he gone back-to-back games where he didn’t throw a touchdown pass. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass against Denver on Nov. 16, 2008 (24-20 loss) and the following week against Carolina on Nov. 23 (45-28 win).

Over 194 career games, Ryan hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in only 22 of those games, and five of them were in his rookie season. He has five more over the past two seasons (3 in 2019 and 2 this season).

Ryan had at least one touchdown in every regular-season game during the 2016 season during the team’s march to Super Bowl LI.

Ryan’s 38 game-winning drives rank eighth all-time for quarterbacks since 1960, according to profootballreference.com. Only, Peyton Manning (54), Drew Brees (51), Dan Marino (47), Tom Brady (46), Brett Favre (43), Ben Roethlisberger (43) and John Elway (40) have more.

Ryan’s 30 fourth-quarter comebacks also are eighth on the list of quarterbacks since 1960. Only Manning (43), Brady (37), Brees (36), Johnny Unitas (34), Marino (33), Roethlisberger (32) and Elway (31) have more.

Has Matty Ice left the building?

