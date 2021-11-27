Stat corner: How the Falcons rebounded after their last shutout

“The defense is crumbling, the offense can’t score points and they’ve taken to pushing and shoving each other during the game.

“The undefeated Carolina Panthers, seizing the moment, put a thorough and decisive 38-0 whipping on the disheveled Falcons on before 74,420 fans on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

“As you look at it, Carolina is the best that the league has to offer right now, but our performance was unacceptable,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.

The game was marred by the shoving match between Falcons defensive lineman Ra’Shede Hageman and then-defensive line coach Bryan Cox and two other players, who tried to calm down Hageman.

The following week, the Falcons built a 17-3 lead against the Jaguars, coach Gus Bradley and quarterback Blake Bortles on their way to a 23-17 victory. The next week, the Falcons got revenge on the Super Bowl-bound Panthers with a 20-13 win, Carolina’s only loss until they went down in Super Bowl 50.

The Falcons are coming off a 25-0 shutout against New England in their new coach’s first season, just as 2015 was for Quinn.

The Falcons will get a chance to rebound against Jacksonville when the Falcons (4-6) face the Jaguars (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Next four games

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19