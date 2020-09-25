Stat corner: Falcons see Trubisky as an ‘up-and-comer’

Trubisky is 25-18 as a starter and did take the Bears to the playoffs in 2018, when he was 11-3 as a starter. But he’s a bit erratic as a passer despite a 63.2 completion percentage. He has 53 career touchdown passes and 31 interceptions.

“A young up-and-comer,” Morris said. “A young guy who’s going to try to play well. We have to go affect the quarterback somehow. We have to get after him.”

Trubisky was sacked four times in a 17-13 win over the Giants.

