Stat corner: Falcons see Trubisky as an ‘up-and-comer’

In the 2017 draft, the Chicago Bears traded up from the third overall pick to the second to draft Mitchell Trubisky out of North Carolina.
Kansas City took Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick, and Houston took Deshaun Watson with the 12th pick.
Trubisky’s play has been uneven, and the team traded for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in the past offseason. Trubisky won the competition and will make his third start of the season against the Falcons.
He’s completed 38 of 64 passes for 432 yards for five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a passer rating of 92.7.
“We’ve got to affect the quarterback,” Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. “It goes back to the identity, and Mitch Trubisky will be no different. We have another guy who can move, another guy who can run.”
Trubisky is 25-18 as a starter and did take the Bears to the playoffs in 2018, when he was 11-3 as a starter. But he’s a bit erratic as a passer despite a 63.2 completion percentage. He has 53 career touchdown passes and 31 interceptions.
“A young up-and-comer,” Morris said. “A young guy who’s going to try to play well. We have to go affect the quarterback somehow. We have to get after him.”
Trubisky was sacked four times in a 17-13 win over the Giants.
