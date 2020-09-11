Stat corner: Behind the numbers of Russell Wilson

If the Seahawks hadn’t lost three of their final four games, he likely would have received more consideration in the MVP voting last season. Wilson, who’s set to enter his ninth season in the NFL, completed 341 of 516 pass attempts for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“He’s really accurate and makes really good decisions with the ball,” said Falcons coach Dan Quinn, whose team will open its season against the Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “For a guy that’s bold enough to take shots down the field, to have that type of ratio, I think that goes to show you how accurate he is.”