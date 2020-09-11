Stat corner: Behind the numbers of Russell Wilson

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is coming off a spectacular season.
If the Seahawks hadn’t lost three of their final four games, he likely would have received more consideration in the MVP voting last season. Wilson, who’s set to enter his ninth season in the NFL, completed 341 of 516 pass attempts for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“He’s really accurate and makes really good decisions with the ball,” said Falcons coach Dan Quinn, whose team will open its season against the Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “For a guy that’s bold enough to take shots down the field, to have that type of ratio, I think that goes to show you how accurate he is.”
Wilson also rushed 75 times for 342 yards and three touchdowns last season. Wilson is dangerous when scrambling because he keeps looking for open receivers.
“There are some plays that are designed for him to get out of the pocket,” Quinn said. “Think of a bootleg or a keeper where it’s by design, and there are other plays that he sees something and moves outside of the pocket just to get more space to do things.”
