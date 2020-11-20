Stat corner: A quick look at Jameis Winston

The Falcons have faced Winston, who is slated to take the majority of Drew Brees’ snaps, nine times. The Falcons have a 5-4 record in games against Winston and have won five of the past six matchups. They are scheduled to meet again at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

In those games, Winston has completed 190 of 288 passes (65.97%) for 2,499 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s had a passer rating of 109.1 in those games.