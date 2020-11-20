X

Stat corner: A quick look at Jameis Winston

Credit: Butch Dill

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons are very familiar with New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons have faced Winston, who is slated to take the majority of Drew Brees’ snaps, nine times. The Falcons have a 5-4 record in games against Winston and have won five of the past six matchups. They are scheduled to meet again at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

In those games, Winston has completed 190 of 288 passes (65.97%) for 2,499 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s had a passer rating of 109.1 in those games.

In relief of the injured Brees on Sunday in a 27-13 win over the 49ers, Winston completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

“You have a guy in Brees, who’s a high-percentage thrower, a lot of short and intermediate stuff,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “You’ve got a guy in Jameis who likes to throw it down the field. You have a guy in Taysom (Hill), who brings another element to it. It’s showing and teaching our guys what they do, but at the same time adding some of the stuff that we know Jameis does well.”

Falcons’ next four games

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

