Stat corner: A look at Matthew Stafford’s record

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, a former standout at Georgia, is off to a solid start after an injury-marred 2019 season.
He has completed 102 of 168 passes for 1,240 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions as the Lions prepare to face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stafford also has a passer rating of 91.4.
“Matthew Stafford is a really good quarterback in this league and has been for a long time,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “You’re talking about a guy who can make all of the throws on the field.”
Stafford was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft. He’s playing for his third head coach and hasn’t been able to turn the Lions into consistent winners. He’s never won the NFC North title and has an overall record of 71-81-1 in the regular season.
Stafford led the Lions to records of 10-6 in 2011, 11-5 in 2014 and 9-7 in 2016. Each time the Lions were defeated in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Stafford has passed for 42,265 yards and thrown for 265 touchdowns and 138 interceptions.