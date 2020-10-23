Stat corner: A look at Matthew Stafford’s record

He has completed 102 of 168 passes for 1,240 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions as the Lions prepare to face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stafford also has a passer rating of 91.4.

“Matthew Stafford is a really good quarterback in this league and has been for a long time,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “You’re talking about a guy who can make all of the throws on the field.”