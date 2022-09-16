Stat corner: A look at Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Rams coach Sean McVay said there is not a lingering issue with Stafford’s elbow.

“I think he’s feeling good,” McVay said. “That’s essentially a situation where he such a tough competitor. He’s played for so long and worked through so many things. He’s been throwing the ball really well. Don’t see any sort of limitations. I think you give credit to Buffalo. They did a good job of limiting some of the things that we could do.

McVay took some of the blame for the subpar performance.

“I certainly didn’t help with some of the decisions that I made,” he said. “But ultimately from a health perspective, Matthew is feeling good. I know he’s excited about a great opportunity against a really tough team this week.”

If the Falcons get another lead, it won’t be safe going against Stafford. He has led 34 comebacks and 42 game-winning drives over his career.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD