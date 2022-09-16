Stat corner: A look at Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had offseason elbow surgery, led the Rams to the Super Bowl title last season.
This year, things got off to a bumpy start in the season opener against the Bills. In a 31-10 loss Sept. 8, he was sacked seven times and was hit 15 times.
Stafford and the Rams will face the Falcons at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
A few of Stafford’s deep passes against the Bills appeared to be off the mark, though deep passing normally is one of his specialties. A former Georgia Bulldogs star, Stafford was 29-of-41 passing for 240 yards and one touchdown. He finished with a 63.1 passer rating.
Some believe that he was locking in on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had 15 targets and 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Newly acquired wide receiver Allen Robinson had only two targets.
Rams coach Sean McVay said there is not a lingering issue with Stafford’s elbow.
“I think he’s feeling good,” McVay said. “That’s essentially a situation where he such a tough competitor. He’s played for so long and worked through so many things. He’s been throwing the ball really well. Don’t see any sort of limitations. I think you give credit to Buffalo. They did a good job of limiting some of the things that we could do.
McVay took some of the blame for the subpar performance.
“I certainly didn’t help with some of the decisions that I made,” he said. “But ultimately from a health perspective, Matthew is feeling good. I know he’s excited about a great opportunity against a really tough team this week.”
If the Falcons get another lead, it won’t be safe going against Stafford. He has led 34 comebacks and 42 game-winning drives over his career.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
