ajc logo
X

Stat corner: A look at Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had offseason elbow surgery, led the Rams to the Super Bowl title last season.

This year, things got off to a bumpy start in the season opener against the Bills. In a 31-10 loss Sept. 8, he was sacked seven times and was hit 15 times.

Stafford and the Rams will face the Falcons at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

A few of Stafford’s deep passes against the Bills appeared to be off the mark, though deep passing normally is one of his specialties. A former Georgia Bulldogs star, Stafford was 29-of-41 passing for 240 yards and one touchdown. He finished with a 63.1 passer rating.

Some believe that he was locking in on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had 15 targets and 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Newly acquired wide receiver Allen Robinson had only two targets.

Rams coach Sean McVay said there is not a lingering issue with Stafford’s elbow.

“I think he’s feeling good,” McVay said. “That’s essentially a situation where he such a tough competitor. He’s played for so long and worked through so many things. He’s been throwing the ball really well. Don’t see any sort of limitations. I think you give credit to Buffalo. They did a good job of limiting some of the things that we could do.

McVay took some of the blame for the subpar performance.

“I certainly didn’t help with some of the decisions that I made,” he said. “But ultimately from a health perspective, Matthew is feeling good. I know he’s excited about a great opportunity against a really tough team this week.”

If the Falcons get another lead, it won’t be safe going against Stafford. He has led 34 comebacks and 42 game-winning drives over his career.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win11h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after beating South Carolina 40-13 in September 2021 in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech and Falcons lose
17h ago
File photo of Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner from a game during the 2021-22 college basketball season. (file photo)

Credit: AP file photo

2 key official visits for Georgia Tech this weekend
3h ago
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) participates in a drill against defensive back Tre Webb (33) during training camp at the Falcons practice facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Richie Grant gives Falcons glimpse of potential as starter
2h ago
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) participates in a drill against defensive back Tre Webb (33) during training camp at the Falcons practice facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Richie Grant gives Falcons glimpse of potential as starter
2h ago
Todd Gurley got his yards, but the Gamecocks hit him hard. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

Wild times at Williams-Brice Stadium for Georgia Bulldogs
55m ago
The Latest
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady gets sacked in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's loss to the Saints last Sunday in Tampa.

Credit: Dirk Shadd/Times

NFC South: Saints have had Tom Brady’s, Bucs’ number
1h ago
3 key matchups: Falcons at Rams
1h ago
Cordarrelle Patterson returns to lead role for Falcons
2h ago
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
22h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top