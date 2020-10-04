Stat corner: A look at Packers nickel back Chandon Sullivan

Defensive back Chandon Sullivan, who wasn’t drafted in 2018 out of Georgia State, has found a home in Green Bay, where he’s the Packers' No. 1 nickel back.
Sullivan, who played at Winder-Barrow High, originally signed with the Eagles. He was cut and added to the practice squad. He later was called up to the 53-man roster and played in five games and made one start as a rookie for the Eagles.
He was cut May 1, 2019 and signed with the Packers five days later. He went on to play in all 16 games last season and had an interception and 30 tackles.
“Sully does a great job,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, whose team will face the Falcons at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field. “When he’s in there, he’s in there as our starting nickel. He’s a guy that we put a lot on. We expect a lot out of him. He delivers each and every time he takes the grass.”
In the season opener, Sullivan intercepted Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford and returned it seven yards for a touchdown.
“They definitely have trust in him and in those guys,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “They’ve played a lot of man-to-man coverage when they put a bunch of (defensive backs) out there, and they trust their guys to make plays in third-down situations.”
Sullivan has two passes defensed and five tackles this season.
“I love his approach to the game,” LaFleur said. “We are really happy with Sully.”
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct, 25
