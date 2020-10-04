Stat corner: A look at Packers nickel back Chandon Sullivan

Sullivan, who played at Winder-Barrow High, originally signed with the Eagles. He was cut and added to the practice squad. He later was called up to the 53-man roster and played in five games and made one start as a rookie for the Eagles.

He was cut May 1, 2019 and signed with the Packers five days later. He went on to play in all 16 games last season and had an interception and 30 tackles.