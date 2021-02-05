Stat corner: A look at Mahomes analytic numbers

Mahomes is also stable under pressure. The revamped offensive line will have to maintain his 2.6 seconds of pressure time that he’s used to. Teams blitzed Mahomes 141 times. He was hurried 62 times, hit 61 times and sacked 22 times for 22.3% times pressured per dropback rate.

The Chiefs mostly used standard dropback passes. Mahomes has run 94 read-pass option plays and ran just four times for 14 yards. They have run 141 play-action passes that have garnered 1,068 yards.

Back in 2017 when Mahomes was in the draft, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was the head coach of the Jets. They had the sixth overall pick and took LSU safety Jamal Adams. Mahomes went to the Chiefs on the 10th overall pick.

“I remember him having a great arm,” Bowles said. “He was a baseball player. I really liked that because I was a baseball player. I knew he could throw the ball and he was very athletic at the time.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Bucky’s picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

