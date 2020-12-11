Stat corner: A look at Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

“I like to think about how things work,” said Herbert, a science major at Oregon, at this year’s Senior Bowl. “I think defenses work similar. You need to know how they work and what they are trying to get to. Try to figure out why things work the way they do. I think there is a big correlation between (science) and (reading defenses).”

Herbert threw 195 passes during Senior Bowl week, and his peak speed was 66 mph, according to his Next Gen stats.

“We are putting more on his plate every single week,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “Going into this year without an offseason, without (an exhibition) season, that slowed things down a little bit after he took over. I like how he’s handled it, the load that we have given him.”

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

