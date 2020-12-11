X

Stat corner: A look at Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) sprints with the ball against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was expected to learn his new job while watching Tyrod Taylor lead the team in 2020.

After a member of the Chargers’ medical staff punctured Taylor’s lung with an injection in September, Herbert was thrust into the starting lineup and hasn’t come out.

Herbert, who’s 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds, has posted a 2-9 record as a starter.

He has completed 295 of 455 passes (64.8%) for 3,224 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a passer rating of 94.2. He also has rushed 41 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s also pretty smart.

“I like to think about how things work,” said Herbert, a science major at Oregon, at this year’s Senior Bowl. “I think defenses work similar. You need to know how they work and what they are trying to get to. Try to figure out why things work the way they do. I think there is a big correlation between (science) and (reading defenses).”

Herbert threw 195 passes during Senior Bowl week, and his peak speed was 66 mph, according to his Next Gen stats.

“We are putting more on his plate every single week,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “Going into this year without an offseason, without (an exhibition) season, that slowed things down a little bit after he took over. I like how he’s handled it, the load that we have given him.”

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

