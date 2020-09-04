Some medical risks have paid off for the Falcons

Over 13 drafts, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff hasn’t been afraid to select some players with interesting medical backgrounds.
Here a look at Dimitroff’s five highest-profile medical risks:
Sam Baker, offensive tackle: Baker had an injury history coming out of USC and had missed time during the 2007 season. But the Falcons needed a left tackle, and in 2008 Dimitroff sent Washington two second-round draft picks and a fourth to move up to select Baker. The Falcons selected Baker with the idea that he would be just-drafted quarterback Matt Ryan’s pass protector, but Baker suffered various major knee and elbow injuries during his career. There also was a botched surgery. Baker played in 70 career games and made 61 starts for the Falcons. The team took a substantial salary-cap hit of $9.2 million in 2015 and 2016 when they cut Baker as a post-June 1 release in 2015. When healthy, Baker was productive. He helped the team post 13-3 regular-season records in 2010 and 2012 as they entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the postseason.
Peria Jerry, defensive tackle: He had multiple surgeries in college at Ole Miss, but the Falcons needed a defensive tackle and didn’t take the best player available at that spot in the draft. The Falcons selected him 24th overall in the 2009 draft. Jerry suffered a knee injury that fall that diminished his ability. He retired on “Hard Knocks” before the 2014 season. He played in 64 games and made 29 starts. He never lived up to his promise as a player. The Green Bay Packers selected Clay Matthews Jr. with the 25th pick. Matthews went on to make six Pro Bowls, winning a Super Bowl and recording 91.5 tackles.
Julio Jones, wide receiver: Jones had to get a screw in his right foot when Dimitroff traded away five picks (two firsts, a second, and two fourths) to move up to select him sixth overall in the 2011 draft. In 2013, Jones played in five games and had a second surgery on the foot -- an experimental procedure that leading orthopedic surgeons are watching as a “test case” for elite athletes. He went on to make six consecutive Pro Bowls and is considered the top wide receiver in the NFL.
Takk McKinley, defensive end: Coming out of UCLA in 2017, the Falcons drafted McKinley 24th overall knowing that he required shoulder surgery. He has undergone three shoulder surgeries over the past four years. He’s about to enter his fourth season with the team, which denied his $10.3 million fifth-year option this past offseason.
Kaleb McGary, right tackle: As with Baker, the Falcons traded back into the first round to take Washington tackle Kaleb McGary with the 29th overall pick despite his heart issues. McGary had at least two heart ablation procedures that the Falcons were aware of. In his first season, he needed another one and missed most of training camp. He started all 16 regular-season games and led the league in sacks allowed with 13, according to Pro Football Focus.
