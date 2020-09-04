Some medical risks have paid off for the Falcons

Peria Jerry, defensive tackle: He had multiple surgeries in college at Ole Miss, but the Falcons needed a defensive tackle and didn’t take the best player available at that spot in the draft. The Falcons selected him 24th overall in the 2009 draft. Jerry suffered a knee injury that fall that diminished his ability. He retired on “Hard Knocks” before the 2014 season. He played in 64 games and made 29 starts. He never lived up to his promise as a player. The Green Bay Packers selected Clay Matthews Jr. with the 25th pick. Matthews went on to make six Pro Bowls, winning a Super Bowl and recording 91.5 tackles.

Julio Jones, wide receiver: Jones had to get a screw in his right foot when Dimitroff traded away five picks (two firsts, a second, and two fourths) to move up to select him sixth overall in the 2011 draft. In 2013, Jones played in five games and had a second surgery on the foot -- an experimental procedure that leading orthopedic surgeons are watching as a “test case” for elite athletes. He went on to make six consecutive Pro Bowls and is considered the top wide receiver in the NFL.