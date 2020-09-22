‘Limited’ fans will return to Falcons, United games in October

A limited number of fans will be allowed into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Falcons and Atlanta United home games, beginning with the Falcons' Oct. 11 game against the Carolina Panthers, the teams said Tuesday.
The teams didn’t specify how many fans will be permitted in the stadium, but they earlier described a possible capacity of 10,000 to 20,000 to accommodate social distancing guidelines amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic. They’re expected to settle on a figure near the lower end of that range.
At full capacity, Mercedes-Benz Stadium seats more than 71,000.
The Falcons and Atlanta United said Tuesday that the decision to allow fans to return in a limited-capacity configuration was “based on several factors including the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia."
The teams said they "will continue to collaborate with national and local health officials and reserve the right to return to play without fans should current conditions related to the global pandemic change.”
In August, the teams announced that no fans would be allowed to attend their home games through September because of the pandemic. The Oct. 11 game will be the Falcons' third home game of the season. The Falcons' season opener against Seattle on Sept. 13 was played without fans in attendance, and there will be no fans at Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
Atlanta United has played four games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium without fans in attendance. United won’t have fans at any home games played before Oct. 11.
“We are thrilled to invite fans of both the Falcons and Atlanta United back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Steve Cannon, CEO of the teams’ parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday. “Having fans watch from alternative locations was a difficult but important decision. It’s been challenging for both teams to play without fans, but their well-being as well as the safety of our associates and fans was paramount.”
The teams said details will be released later regarding ticket access and game-day protocols.
