‘Limited’ fans will return to Falcons, United games in October

In August, the teams announced that no fans would be allowed to attend their home games through September because of the pandemic. The Oct. 11 game will be the Falcons' third home game of the season. The Falcons' season opener against Seattle on Sept. 13 was played without fans in attendance, and there will be no fans at Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Atlanta United has played four games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium without fans in attendance. United won’t have fans at any home games played before Oct. 11.

“We are thrilled to invite fans of both the Falcons and Atlanta United back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Steve Cannon, CEO of the teams’ parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday. “Having fans watch from alternative locations was a difficult but important decision. It’s been challenging for both teams to play without fans, but their well-being as well as the safety of our associates and fans was paramount.”

The teams said details will be released later regarding ticket access and game-day protocols.

