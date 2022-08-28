ajc logo
Snap counts in Falcons’ win over Jaguars on Saturday

August 2 , 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Falcons' linebacker Nathan Landman (55) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of the final exhibition game of the preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Atlanta Falcons won 28-12 over Jacksonville Jaguars. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the Backup Bowl, the Falcons sat their starters and took a look at few players for the first time this exhibition season.

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, linebacker Deion Jones and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski all played defensive snaps in the 28-12 win over the Jaguars on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Oliver played 31 defensive snaps (51%), Jones played 13 snaps (21%) and five on special teams (20%) and Kwaitkoski played 17 defensive snaps (28%) and six on special teams (24%).

Oliver was coming back from knee surgery.

Jones, who had offseason shoulder surgery, came off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

Kwiatkoski had an undisclosed injury and didn’t play in the two previous exhibition games.

Here are the full snap counts:

Name Offense Special teams

J Harrison C 65 100% 4 16%

J Shaffer G 65 100% 4 16%

L Watson TE 65 100% 4 16%

R Neuzil G 65 100% 4 16%

T Vrabel T 65 100% 4 16%

D Ridder QB 53 82%

F Darby WR 39 60% 4 16%

M Pruitt TE 36 55% 4 16%

C Batson WR 32 49% 5 20%

J Bernhardt WR 29 45% 10 40%

K Johnson WR 26 40% 9 36%

C Huntley RB 26 40% 9 36%

T Fisk TE 25 38% 3 12%

T Allgeier RB 21 32%

F Franks QB 20 31%

Q Ollison RB 18 28% 8 32%

D Byrd WR 18 28%

S Berryhill WR 17 26% 14 56%

A Firkser TE 16 25% 4 16%

J Raine TE 14 22% 10 40%

Name Defense Special teams

T Tabor FS 61 100% 15 60%

H Black SS 61 100% 14 56%

C Ballentine CB 61 100% 10 40%

N Landman LB 44 72% 14 56%

A Ebiketie LB 37 61% 13 52%

D Malone LB 36 59% 8 32%

T Andersen LB 36 59% 2 8%

T Horne DT 34 56% 3 12%

M Ford CB 33 54% 4 16%

A Anderson DE 32 52% 3 12%

N Thurman DE 32 52% 3 12%

I Oliver CB 31 51%

M Hankins DB 27 44% 8 32%

Q Bell LB 25 41% 11 44%

J Brailford LB 24 39%

D Daniels DT 21 34%

D Tangelo DT 20 33%

N Kwiatkoski LB 17 28% 6 24%

D Jones LB 13 21% 5 20%

D Etheridge LB 11 18% 11 44%

D Hall CB 8 13% 3 12%

D Alford DB 6 10% 4 16%

Name Special teams

B Pinion P 11 44%

L McCullough LS 8 32%

Y Koo K 6 24%

E Harris FS 5 20%

C Gossett G 4 16%

D Dalman C 4 16%

