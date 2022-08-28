Snap counts in Falcons’ win over Jaguars on Saturday

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, linebacker Deion Jones and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski all played defensive snaps in the 28-12 win over the Jaguars on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Oliver played 31 defensive snaps (51%), Jones played 13 snaps (21%) and five on special teams (20%) and Kwaitkoski played 17 defensive snaps (28%) and six on special teams (24%).