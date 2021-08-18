Falcons’ Arthur Smith pleased with first practice with Dolphins

“This is really good work for us,” Smith said. “(Thursday), we’ll see how we come back and respond. I thought it was a very productive day in all three phases (offense, defense and special teams).”

The Falcons had a poor showing in their exhibition opener, a 23-3 loss to the Titans. The Falcons held 30 players out of that game, and clearly were pointing to these practices – instead of the exhibition games – to get them ready for the regular season.