Falcons’ Arthur Smith pleased with first practice with Dolphins

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter / AJC

Falcons coach Arthur Smith comments on the team's first joint practice with the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. -- Falcons coach Arthur Smith had been looking forward to the joint practices with the Dolphins and was not disappointed Wednesday.

“This is really good work for us,” Smith said. “(Thursday), we’ll see how we come back and respond. I thought it was a very productive day in all three phases (offense, defense and special teams).”

The Falcons had a poor showing in their exhibition opener, a 23-3 loss to the Titans. The Falcons held 30 players out of that game, and clearly were pointing to these practices – instead of the exhibition games – to get them ready for the regular season.

Smith likely won’t play several veterans in the exhibition game against the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

But the Falcons like how their rushing attack looked against the Dolphins.

“It’s always hard to judge the runs,” Smith said. “You are trying to judge until he really gets thudded or tagged off there. Those can really be deceiving.

“You want to go back and look at the tape and see how we blocked in our combinations. It was good. It was hot. That’s why we wanted to come down here.”

