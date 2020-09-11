Sheffield, Harris out for Falcons' opener

Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring), cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) were limited in practice and are expected to play on Sunday. However, Davidson was listed as questionable.

Sheffield, running back Todd Gurley (resting veteran), guard James Carpenter (resting veteran) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) did not practice.