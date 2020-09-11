Sheffield, Harris out for Falcons' opener

Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who was the nickel back last season, has a foot injury and was declared out of the season opener against Seattle on Sunday.
Also, veteran defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) was also declared out of the game.
Defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle), center/left guard Matt Hennessy (knee), wide receiver Russell Gage (groin) fully participated in practice on Friday.
Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring), cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) were limited in practice and are expected to play on Sunday. However, Davidson was listed as questionable.
Sheffield, running back Todd Gurley (resting veteran), guard James Carpenter (resting veteran) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) did not practice.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com