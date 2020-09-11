X

Sheffield, Harris out for Falcons' opener

Atlanta Falcons cornerbacks Kendall Sheffield (20), Isaiah Oliver (26) and Josh Hawkins (29) run an agility drill with the cornerbacks group during NFL football training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
Atlanta Falcons | 55 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who was the nickel back last season, has a foot injury and was declared out of the season opener against Seattle on Sunday.

Also, veteran defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) was also declared out of the game.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle), center/left guard Matt Hennessy (knee), wide receiver Russell Gage (groin) fully participated in practice on Friday.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring), cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) were limited in practice and are expected to play on Sunday. However, Davidson was listed as questionable.

Sheffield, running back Todd Gurley (resting veteran), guard James Carpenter (resting veteran) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) did not practice.

