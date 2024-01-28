Senior Bowl set to celebrate its 75th anniversary

“We’re excited about having two highly respected coaches like Jeff Ulbrich and Terrell Williams lead our teams here in Mobile,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said. “I’ve spoken with coaches and executives from around the league about both men and they have excellent reputations as communicators and motivators.”

Ulbrich was on Dan Quinn’s staff with the Falcons from 2015-20.

“I’m extremely honored to be chosen as one of the head coaches for the Senior Bowl,” Ulbrich said. “This game has featured some of the greatest players in NFL history and remains as one of the highest honors that can be given to a college football player.”

Players started to arrive in Mobile over the weekend. Three days of practice -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday -- will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN. The game will be televised on the NFL Network and the draft will be held April 25- 27 in Detroit.

In addition to McConkey, former Georgia players who accepted invitations include defensive back Javon Bullard, defensive back Tykee Smith, long snapper William Mote, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran, running back Daijun Edwards and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

The Falcons, who hold the eighth overall pick in the draft, will heavily scout the quarterbacks. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix are the projected starters.

Other quarterbacks set to participate include South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, Tennessee’s Joe Milton III, Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, Tulane’s Michael Pratt and South Alabama’s Carter Bradley.

The Senior Bowl will be the first time for teams to interview some of the players they have spent years scouting and watch them practice up close. The Senior Bowl is particularly important for players from smaller schools as they will face stiffer competition in practice and the game.

Several Falcons’ scouts and executives will be on hand, but general manager Terry Fontenot and new head coach Raheem Morris are working on rounding out the coaching staff. Assistant general manager Kyle Smith will likely run the Mobile operation for the Falcons.

This is the second year the Senior Bowl is using the “Coach Up” format where NFL coordinators and assistant coaches are placed in elevated or different roles to get experience. In the past, an entire team’s coaching staff would work the game (Falcons coach Mike Smith and his staff coached in the 2014 game).

In addition to the head coach appointees, the following individuals were selected as coordinators for the American and National squads:

American

· Offensive coordinator - New England wide receivers coach Troy Brown.

· Defensive Coordinator - Cleveland defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda.

· Special Teams Coordinator - New York Giants assistant special teams coach. Mike Adams

National

· Offensive Coordinator - New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

· Defensive Coordinator - Minnesota pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones.

· Special Teams Coordinator - New Orleans assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano.

More than 100 players who have played in the Senior Bowl have been chosen in the past three NFL drafts and over the past five drafts (2019-23) more than 85 percent of the players wound up making an active 53-man NFL roster at some point during their rookie season.

Those past five rosters have included many of the NFL’s brightest young stars:

-Quarterback Justin Herbert (Chargers)

-Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (49ers)

-Quarterback Jalen Hurts (Eagles)

-Offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom (Falcons).

Current Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger participated in the 2020 Senior Bowl, at the time the biggest stage for someone who graduated from Whitewater High in Fayette County and played collegiately at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. The 6-2, 220-pounder opened eyes with his play during the week and was selected by New England in the second round of the draft three months later.

Last season, the Senior Bowl featured wide receiver Puka Nacua, who was drafted by the Rams in the fifth-round and went on to make the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team. Houston wide receiver Tank Dell was drafted in the third round by the Texans and Louisville’s YaYa Diaby, who played at North Clayton High, was drafted in the third round by the Bucs.

“It also has consistently given under-the-radar players from big and small schools alike an opportunity to compete against the best,” Ulbrich said. “Compete in a venue with the guidance of NFL coaches and get unrivaled exposure to every NFL team.”

Ulbrich played in the 2000 Senior Bowl and went from a potentially undrafted rookie to getting picked in the third round by the 49ers. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL, playing in 120 games and making 75 starts.

“I’m honored and excited about helping and guiding the newest class of NFL players through this amazing week,” Ulbrich said.

