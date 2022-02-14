Sean McVay: ‘Our best players stepped up in the most crucial and critical moments’

On getting the ball to Kupp late in game: “It was a credit to he and Matthew being able to deliver a showing. I thought we were able to get him in some more regulated looks where they weren’t able to. When you’re able to go fast, it did some things to be able to help him get those touches, but they were still tight window throws.”

On his fourth-and-one decision: “You know what, sometimes you go with a gut feel. I felt like based on the way they had played some of those short-yardage situations that Kupp would have a chance to circle the defense. They defended it really well, but it was a great player making a great play. We don’t make that play, we’re not sitting up here winning that game for sure. Big-time play.”

On how he feels about winning a Super Bowl: “I would say this, I think the biggest thing that I’ve realized about this group is that you’re reminded of your real purpose. There’s a difference between passion and purpose. The purpose is when you’re doing it because you want to see the other people that you love and care so much about succeed more than yourself. Everybody’s got some innately selfish things, but I am so proud to be associated with this group. … I love this group so much. I love these coaches and that drives you to try and be your best with the framework of your role. I think that’s what made this team special. I say a lot of stuff, at the moment that’s how I felt, you get over it. As a competitor you have to be able to do that. Certainly, this was really satisfying to see these guys and to see the looks on their faces.