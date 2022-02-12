Super Bowl key matchups: Rams vs. Bengals

Bengals OGs Hakeem Adeniji and Quintin Spain vs. Rams DT Aaron Donald: In the divisional round of the playoffs, the Bengals struggled against the Titans. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons dominated the interior of the line, and the Bengals needed a couple of blunders from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to pull out the victory. Adeniji and Spain will have their hands full with the dynamic Donald, who’s considered the top defensive tackle in the NFL. Donald had 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for losses in the regular season.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: Chase splashed onto the scene with a spectacular rookie season that saw him catch 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ramsey is considered the league’s top lockdown cornerback and likely will follow Chase around. “Yeah, he plays a little catch technique,” Chase said. “He trusts his speed a lot. So I don’t know how fast he runs in his 40, but we are most likely going to find out when we are out there.”