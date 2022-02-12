Super Bowl key matchups: Rams vs. Bengals

LOS ANGELES -- Here are three key matchups to watch in Super Bowl LVI:
Bengals OGs Hakeem Adeniji and Quintin Spain vs. Rams DT Aaron Donald: In the divisional round of the playoffs, the Bengals struggled against the Titans. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons dominated the interior of the line, and the Bengals needed a couple of blunders from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to pull out the victory. Adeniji and Spain will have their hands full with the dynamic Donald, who’s considered the top defensive tackle in the NFL. Donald had 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for losses in the regular season.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: Chase splashed onto the scene with a spectacular rookie season that saw him catch 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ramsey is considered the league’s top lockdown cornerback and likely will follow Chase around. “Yeah, he plays a little catch technique,” Chase said. “He trusts his speed a lot. So I don’t know how fast he runs in his 40, but we are most likely going to find out when we are out there.”
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson vs. Rams 40-year-old LT Andrew Whitworth: Hendrickson, who was drafted by the Saints when Falcons GM Terry Fontenot was with them, had 14 sacks in 2021 and posted 13.5 sacks in 2020 for the Saints. He is the Bengals’ top pass rusher. Whitworth, who played for the Bengals for 11 seasons, continues to hold down edge rushers. He played for LSU when Jamarcus Russell was the quarterback.
