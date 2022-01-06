Saints’ Taysom Hill: ‘Atlanta is a team that plays us well’

How much has Atlanta’s defense changed under the new coaching regime with Arthur Smith? “Yeah, it’s obviously a different scheme. It may be a little more shell and disguise that way with the new staff, but we’re familiar with their personnel. I have a lot of respect for this team and this defense. We’ve played them a lot throughout the years, and they have a lot of good football players. Atlanta is a team that plays us well. They’re a good divisional opponent. This is one of those games where you have to be ready to play all four quarters and be ready to be in it the whole time.”

What do you think this Saints coaching staff has done to keep spirits and confidence up despite all of the challenges this season? “I think we talked about that with how Sean’s (Payton) handled this season, but it all starts there. Sean created the expectation of and created a clear vision for what it’s going to take to win each game. Look, we have obviously overcome a lot of adversity this year with all of the injuries, displacement to Dallas (during Hurricane Ida), and all that stuff. I’ll say the staff hasn’t created excuses for anybody, certainly not for themselves. Our expectation is to win every game that we play. Then, I would say that coach also has a really good understanding of where the locker room is at. When we were losing in the middle of the season; I feel like he gave us more time off and gave us a little more walk-through reps than we would normally have in that time of the season. He just changed things up to try to continue to take care of our guys and motivate people even when that was an unfamiliar feeling the past few years (five-game losing streak). Now we are in a position where we have a chance to be in the postseason. Our mindset is winning this one on Sunday.”

Will you be paying attention to the Rams vs. 49ers game on Sunday? “Yeah, I mean, look, we’re approaching this game on Sunday like it’s a playoff game. That’s what we can control. Now, I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t be peeking at the scoreboards when they come across on Sunday to see what that score is. So, everyone will be aware of it. We’re aware of the situation and what needs to happen. But that will not distract anybody from doing what we have to do to put our best foot forward on the field and do what it takes to win.”

How do you compartmentalize focusing on your game Sunday vs. Atlanta but also be aware of the Rams vs. 49ers game? “Look, I don’t foresee it being an issue. We’re going to continue to go out there and put our best foot forward. We’re all professionals here and I really just don’t see that being an issue. We’ve been in, not this experience before, but last season or a couple previous seasons ago where we watched scores and this team won, so we moved up to the two-seed to earn a bye. I remember being on the field seeing that score. I think that’s a realistic thing and is aware of what needs to happen, but I think more than anything, everyone is aware we need to win this game. There will be no distraction from that game.”

How close do you feel this team is to achieving its goals offensively? “At the end of the day, and this is what we were talking about earlier with Coach Payton and his staff, they have this idea of what it is going to take to win each game. As I look at statistics and everything else offensively, I think the number one goal has been to win each game. Sometimes that required one thing from the offense and sometimes that required something else. Overall, I would say we are looking at the wins and the losses. So, I’m not getting caught up in the statistics of where we’re at offensively the last few weeks or over the course of this season. I think with that being said, as I sit back and watch film over the previous weeks with the games that we’ve had, I think that I see there’s just little things that kill drives that prevent us from putting points on the board. Again, I go back to your point, and I do say that yes, we are close to where we want to be, we just have to eliminate those little issues that kill drives. If that’s the case, then we’ll be putting a lot of points on the board, our third down conversions will be better, and we’ll put ourselves in a better position to win.”

How much do you attribute still being in the playoff race to the leadership among the players within the locker room? “I think it goes hand-in-hand. You know, I think Sean deserves a lot of credit as we’ve talked about, but in terms of the locker room and being with the guys, our captains this year deserve so many accolades and so much credit as well. They keep guys motivated, they don’t allow people to slack off or get discouraged, and so forth. I think it starts at the top, but man our locker room has been really great throughout the years. This year has been no different than previous years. Our captains have been great.”

