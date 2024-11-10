Saints hold on to defeat Falcons, 20-17

The Falcons were gifted another opportunity after Saints running back Alvin Kamara dropped a touchdown pass. After the punt, the Falcons had the ball at their 14 with 1:35 to play. The Falcons moved to the Saints’ 49, before quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked and fumbled.

The Falcons couldn’t get back into field goal range as time expired.

The Saints improved to 3-7 and ended their seven-game losing streak. The Falcons dropped to 6-4 on the season and normally dependable kicker Younghoe Koo missed three field goals.

The Falcons wasted a fine showing from running back Bijan Robinson who had 20 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Drake London, who was questionable with a hip pointer, had seven catches for 86 yards.

Cousins shook off a slow start as he completed 20 of 35 passes for 282 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He finished with a passer rating of 71.4.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr completed 16 of 25 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 136.9.

Koo has misses of 53 yards (wide left), 35 (blocked) and 46 (right upright).

Behind the passing Carr, the Saints held a 17-7 lead at halftime.

With the Saints’ top receiver Chris Olave out with a concussion, Carr turned to veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who torched the Falcons for three catches 109 yards and two touchdowns, wrapped around a 67-yard pass play where he beat backup cornerback Clark Phillips III. Starter Mike Hughes left the game with a neck injury.

The Saints won the coin toss and deferred. The Falcons’ opening drive stalled after Drake London bobbled a pass on third down. He thought he’d caught it and did a whole first-down celebration.

The Saints drove down to the Falcons 6-yard line, but the defense dropped Taysom Hill on fourth down-and-2 from the 6.

The Falcons went three-and-out. The Saints, in a drive that moved into the second quarter, got a 38-yard field goal from Blake Grupe to take a 3-0 lead.

As the offense continue to sputter, Younghoe Koo was summoned, but he missed a 53-yard field goal, wide left.

Carr tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Valdes-Scantling to make it 10-0.

Cousins finally started connecting as he found Darnell Mooney for gains of 19 and 33 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Robinson to make it 10-7.

On the Saints’ next play from scrimmage, Carr connected with Valdes-Scantling for the big gainer. Three plays later he tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Valde-Scantling, who was being chased by A.J. Terrell.

The Falcons needed to put together a drive with the Saints getting the ball to start the third quarter. London and Ray-Ray McCloud caught passes for 10, 20 and 21 yards to help them move to the Saints’ 11. Cousins was sacked and the drive stalled.

Koo’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Saints reserve defensive tackle John Ridgeway. Koo has now missed four field goals over the last four games.

The Falcons’ defense made a stop to start the second half.

The Falcons drove down the Saints’ 1-yard line, but went in reverse with penalties. After a nifty run by Robinson down to the 1, right guard Chris Lindstrom was called for a personal foul (low block). On the next play, Mooney was called for a false start.

So instead of being at the 1-yard line, the Falcons found themselves first down-and-goal from the 25. The Falcons moved down to the 8-yard line before Koo added a 27-yard field goal to make it 17-10.

The Falcons put Terrell on Valdes-Scantling in the second half. The Saints then found Kevin Austin, who’d been promoted from the practice squad, for a 22-yard gain. Kamara had a 31-yard gain before the drive stalled and the Saints had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Grupe to make it 20-10 with 2:44 to play in the third quarter.

The Falcons answered quickly.

On third down-and-8 from their 39, tight end Kyle Pitts hauled in a pass for 23 yards. On the next play, Robinson scampered into the end zone from 37-yards out to make it 20-17 with 1:01 to play in the third quarter.

After an exchange of punts, the Falcons had the ball at their 11 with 11:42 to play.

The Falcons are set to play the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver.