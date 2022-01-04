Saints at Falcons flexed to 4:25 p.m. on Sunday

With the Saints still in position to secure a playoff berth, the game was placed in the same time slot as the 49ers versus Rams game. The Saints need to win and have the Rams beat the 49ers to reach the postseason. If the game would have stayed at 1 p.m., the 49ers would have known before it kicked off whether it needed a win to clinch the playoff spot.

The Falcons won the previous meeting with the Saints earlier this season, 27-25, on Nov. 7 in New Orleans.