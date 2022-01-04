Hamburger icon
Saints at Falcons flexed to 4:25 p.m. on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images/TNS)
The New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The Falcons (7-9) game against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) on Sunday was moved to 4:25 p.m. by the NFL. The game was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

With the Saints still in position to secure a playoff berth, the game was placed in the same time slot as the 49ers versus Rams game. The Saints need to win and have the Rams beat the 49ers to reach the postseason. If the game would have stayed at 1 p.m., the 49ers would have known before it kicked off whether it needed a win to clinch the playoff spot.

The Falcons won the previous meeting with the Saints earlier this season, 27-25, on Nov. 7 in New Orleans.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

